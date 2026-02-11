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Ritu Tawde Becomes First BJP Mumbai Mayor in 44 Years; Sanjay Shankar Ghadi Appointed Deputy Mayor (Watch Video)

In a landmark political transition, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ritu Tawde was formally elected unopposed as the Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. Her appointment marks the BJP's return to the city's top civic post after 44 years, effectively ending over two decades of dominance by the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena.

Published: Feb 11, 2026 01:06 PM IST
Ritu Tawde Becomes First BJP Mumbai Mayor in 44 Years; Sanjay Shankar Ghadi Appointed Deputy Mayor (Watch Video)
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Mumbai, February 11: In a landmark political transition, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ritu Tawde was formally elected unopposed as the Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. Her appointment marks the BJP's return to the city's top civic post after 44 years, effectively ending over two decades of dominance by the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Accompanying her, Sanjay Shankar Ghadi of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor. The path was cleared after the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) declined to field candidates. Tawde, a two-time corporator from Ghatkopar, now leads India's richest municipal body. Mumbai Mayor Election 2026: Who Is Ritu Tawde? Meet the BJP’s Nominee for the Post of Mumbai Mayor.

Ritu Tawde and Sanjay Shankar Ghadi Secure Unopposed Victories

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TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (ANI). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2026 01:06 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).

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