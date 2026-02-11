Ritu Tawde Becomes First BJP Mumbai Mayor in 44 Years; Sanjay Shankar Ghadi Appointed Deputy Mayor (Watch Video)

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Mumbai, February 11: In a landmark political transition, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Ritu Tawde was formally elected unopposed as the Mayor of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday. Her appointment marks the BJP's return to the city's top civic post after 44 years, effectively ending over two decades of dominance by the Thackeray-led Shiv Sena. Accompanying her, Sanjay Shankar Ghadi of the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena was elected unopposed as Deputy Mayor. The path was cleared after the opposition Shiv Sena (UBT) declined to field candidates. Tawde, a two-time corporator from Ghatkopar, now leads India's richest municipal body. Mumbai Mayor Election 2026: Who Is Ritu Tawde? Meet the BJP’s Nominee for the Post of Mumbai Mayor.

Ritu Tawde and Sanjay Shankar Ghadi Secure Unopposed Victories

BJP’s Ritu Tawde and Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Ghadi was announced as the Mumbai Mayor and deputy Mayor respectively on Wednesday, by the BMC administrator Bhushan Gagrani in a special meeting that was called at the civic headquarters at 12 noon. pic.twitter.com/N1q72DTVxB — Richa Pinto (@richapintoi) February 11, 2026

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