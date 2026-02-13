A viral video of the under-construction Varanasi International Cricket Stadium has captivated social media users, showcasing its unique Lord Shiva-themed architecture. The footage captured by onlookers traveling on nearby roads highlights the newly installed trishul-shaped floodlights, which stand as a towering tribute to the city’s spiritual heritage. The project, located in Ganjari, is reportedly 75 percent complete and is on track for a scheduled April 2026 opening. The stadium's design integrates several symbolic elements: the main pavilion resembles a damru (drum), the roof is shaped like a crescent moon, and the seating arrangements mimic the iconic Ganga ghats. Varanasi Cricket Stadium To Have Theme Inspired by Lord Shiva.

Coming Soon - Varanasi International Cricket Stadium The trident-shaped (Trishul) floodlights present a truly magnificent and grand spectacle. pic.twitter.com/YDbxwTEJY8 — Cricketopia (@CricketopiaCom) February 13, 2026

🚨 TRISHUL-SHAPED FLOODLIGHTS TO LIGHT UP VARANASI! The upcoming #Varanasi International Cricket Stadium will feature stunning trishul-shaped floodlights, blending sport with cultural symbolism. A proud moment for the spiritual capital of India! 🇮🇳❤️ pic.twitter.com/0xPfCIOmFN — Backchod Indian (@IndianBackchod) February 13, 2026

