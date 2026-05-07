West Bengal Assembly Dissolved by Governor RN Ravi Amid Political Standoff, Mamata Banerjee No Longer Chief Minister

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Governor of West Bengal, RN Ravi, has issued an official order dissolving the West Bengal Legislative Assembly with immediate effect from 7 May 2026. The announcement, shared by senior journalist Aditya Raj Kaul on X, marks a significant political development in the state. It effectively ends the current assembly term ahead of schedule and paves the way for fresh elections. This move comes amid ongoing political tensions in West Bengal. Many observers see it as a major shift that could lead to early polls. The decision has sparked widespread reactions on social media, with supporters hailing it as the end of prolonged TMC rule while others debate its timing and implications. Further details on the constitutional process and election schedule are expected from the Election Commission of India shortly. Bhabanipur Election Result 2026: Mamata Banerjee Loses Her Bastion to Suvendu Adhikari by Over 15,000 Votes.

Mamata Banerjee No Longer CM as RN Ravi Dissolves West Bengal Assembly Lok Bhavan Press Release pic.twitter.com/7BtEAtmTRQ — Lok Bhavan, West Bengal (@lokbhavan_wb) May 7, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (Aditya Raj Kaul X Account), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 07, 2026 09:58 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).