West Bengal New CM Oath Ceremony: Swearing-In Scheduled for May 9, Says BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya

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The swearing-in ceremony for the new Chief Minister of West Bengal is scheduled for May 9, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State President Samik Bhattacharya confirmed to news agency ANI. The announcement follows the BJP’s decisive victory in the 2026 Assembly elections, where the party secured over 200 seats, ending the Trinamool Congress’s 15-year tenure. The ceremony is expected to coincide with Rabindra Jayanti, adding significant cultural resonance to the transition. While the specific name of the Chief Minister remains under deliberation by the party’s central leadership in New Delhi, high-profile contenders include Suvendu Adhikari and Dilip Ghosh. Bhattacharya noted that the party is currently focusing on ensuring a peaceful transition and finalizing the cabinet structure. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Union Ministers are expected to attend the event, marking a historic shift in the state's political landscape. West Bengal Assembly Election Results 2026: BJP’s Politics of Good Governance Has Triumphed, Says PM Narendra Modi.

New Bengal CM to Take Oath on May 9, Says BJP State Chief

The oath-taking ceremony of the new Chief Minister of West Bengal will take place on 9th May, says BJP State President Samik Bhattacharya to ANI. pic.twitter.com/VITNGJaQ1n — ANI (@ANI) May 5, 2026

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