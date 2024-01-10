Celebrations erupted outside party office of Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena Faction in Mumbai after Maharashtra Assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar termed the CM-led group as the "real Shiv Sena". While pronouncing the judgement in Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification on Wednesday, January 10, Narwekar said that the Eknath Shinde faction is the real Shiv Sena. He also rejected the disqualification pleas against Shinde Sena MLAs and held Bharat Gogawale's appointment as Chief Whip valid. 'Wahi Hota Hai Jo Manzoor-E-Narendra Modi Aur Amit Shah Hota Hai', Says Priyanka Chaturvedi After Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rules Eknath Shinde Faction As the 'Real' Shiv Sena (Watch Video)

Shinde Camp Party Workers Celebrate in Mumbai:

#WATCH | Celebrations at the office of Shiv Sena- Shinde faction in Mumbai, after Maharashtra Speaker terms the faction as the "real" Shiv Sena political party pic.twitter.com/3TIykvk1f1 — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

