Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar, on Wednesday, January 10, said that the Eknath Shinde faction is the real Shiv Sena while pronouncing the judgement in Shiv Sena MLAs' disqualification case. Reacting to the decision, Shiv Sena UBT MP Priyanka Chaturvedi said that she was not surprised with the decision at all. "We had heard 'Wahi hota hai j manzoor-e-khuda' hota hai'...after 2014 a new tradition has begun, 'Wahi hota hai Jo manzoor-e-Narendra Modi aur Amit Shah hota hai'. That is what we see happening in Maharashtra," she said. Priyanka Chaturvedi also termed the decision an "unfortunate compromise of ethics". "Something that was termed 'illegal' and 'unconstitutional' by the Supreme Court is being turned into 'legal'. This is unfortunate," she added. Shiv Sena MLAs' Disqualification Case: Shinde Faction Was Real Shiv Sena Political Party When Rival Factions Emerged, Says Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar (Watch Video).

I Am Not Surprised at All

#WATCH | Maharashtra Assembly Speaker rules Shinde faction the real Shiv Sena. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi says, "I am not surprised at all. We had heard 'Wahi hota hai j manzoor-e-khuda' hota hai'...after 2014 a new tradition has begun, 'Wahi hota hai Jo… pic.twitter.com/FxjbO4yOhz — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2024

