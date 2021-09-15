Engineers Day is celebrated in India every year on September 15. The day is observed to pay homage to one of India's finest engineers, Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya.

Here are Some Tweets From Politicians On Mokshagundam Vishweshvaraya's Birth Anniversary :

Engineers combine effort with efficiency. Their contribution towards nation building is exemplary. Best wishes to all engineers on the #EngineersDay I pay my tributes to great son of India & a world-renowned engineer, Bharat Ratna M. Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/IcHwnpaN5U — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 15, 2021

Tributes to legendary engineer Bharat Ratna M. #Visvesvaraya on his birth anniversary, celebrated as #EngineersDay. He was one of the greatest nation-builders & played key role in building many engineering marvels. May his ideals inspire our engineers to build a modern nation. pic.twitter.com/oqcORnJymu — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 15, 2021

Tributes to prolific engineer & statesman, Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya on his jayanti. On #EngineersDay, I salute our talented & skilled engineers who have contributed significantly in the development of nation. India is proud of their pioneering works all across the world. pic.twitter.com/ldzq3dFECt — Dalvir Singh (Goldy) (@GoldyDS_Dhuri) September 15, 2021

Today we celebrate Engineer’s day to commemorate the birth anniversary of Bharat Ratna M Visvesvaraya. His relentless contribution in the field of engineering helped in nation-building and made India stronger. He is an inspiration for all Indians. pic.twitter.com/FXkUbq1i5X — Congress (@INCIndia) September 15, 2021

Humble homage to Bharat Ratna Sir M. Visvesvaraya ji on his birth anniversary. #EngineersDay2021 pic.twitter.com/3ylzs5EQx1 — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) September 15, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)