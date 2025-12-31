The medical fraternity in Nagpur is in deep shock following the sudden demise of noted neurosurgeon and neurologist Dr Chandrashekhar Pakhmode. Closely associated with Neuron Hospital in Dhantoli, Dr Pakhmode passed away in the early hours of Wednesday, December 31, after suffering a massive heart attack. He was 50. According to reports, Dr Pakhmode suffered a sudden myocardial infarction early in the morning. Despite prolonged resuscitation efforts, including CPR administered until around 6 am, he could not be revived. Senior cardiologists from Nagpur reportedly rushed to assist from around 4.30 am, but all efforts proved unsuccessful. Widely respected for his clinical excellence and compassionate patient care, Dr Pakhmode was regarded as one of the leading neurosurgeons in central India. Union Minister Nitin Gadkari expressed grief over his passing, calling it an irreparable loss to society and the medical community. Dr Balmukund Jha Dies in Road Accident: Renowned Paediatrician Killed After Uncontrolled Vehicle Hits His Car From Side on Mokama-Bakhtiyarpur Four-Lane Highway in Bihar’s Patna (Disturbing Video).

Dr Chandrashekhar Pakhmode Dies

Nitin Gadkari Condoles Demise

नागपूरमधील सुप्रसिद्ध न्यूरोसर्जन डॉ. चंद्रशेखर पाखमोडे यांच्या निधनाचे वृत्त दुःखद आहे. त्यांना माझी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली. २५ वर्षांहून अधिक काळ दिलेल्या आपल्या वैद्यकीय सेवेत डॉ. पाखमोडे यांनी असंख्य रुग्णांना नवजीवन दिले आहे. वैद्यकीय क्षेत्रातील त्यांचे योगदान महत्त्वपूर्ण… — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) December 31, 2025

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Nitin Gadkari ), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)