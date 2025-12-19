ARK 2 release date has been , the long-awaited sequel to ARK: Survival Evolved, is now officially coming out in 2028, according to the latest update from Studio Wildcard's website. For long-time ARK players, this delay isn’t entirely surprising. The studio plans to use ARK: Survival Ascended as a testing ground, rolling out major expansions and mechanics that will eventually shape ARK 2’s core gameplay. ARK 2 will be built on Unreal Engine 5 and it may have deeper survival systems, refined combat, and a stronger narrative focus. Vin Diesel remains attached to the project, though how heavily he features is still unclear. For now, fans can expect years of meaningful content before ARK 2 finally arrives. Garena Free Fire MAX Redeem Codes Today, December 19, 2025 Revealed; Know How To Redeem Codes, Grab Free Rewards Like Diamond, Skins, Weapon and More.

Ark 2 Release Scheduled to 2028

Ark 2 is planned to launch in 2028. pic.twitter.com/HFQTShvoaY — The Game Awards (@thegameawards) December 18, 2025

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