Mumbai, October 28: The Grammy Award-winning singer Enrique Iglesias is back in India after 13 long years ahead of his much-anticipated Mumbai concert. On Tuesday, the Spanish singer was captured at Mumbai Airport wearing a grey T-shirt along with matching jogger-style trousers, a grey cap, and black sunglasses. The 'Hero' singer is set to perform in the Maximum City on October 30 at the MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai’s Bandra Kurla Complex.

As tickets for the October 30 concert reportedly sold out quickly, the organisers added another show on October 29, keeping in view the high demand for the singer. Refreshing your memory, Iglesias first came to India back in 2004, followed by a visit in 2012. Enrique Iglesias Returns to India After Over a Decade, Says ‘Coming Back Has Always Been a Priority’.

Enrique Iglesias Arrives in India for His Two-Day Concert in Mumbai

During an exclusive conversation with IANS, Iglesias revealed that returning to India was always a priority. Iglesias told IANS that “there was no hiatus”, sharing why this was the right time for his return to the country.

He shared, “There was no hiatus; it just takes time between albums and touring around to other countries to make it back over there. But it has always been a priority to come back, and I could not be more thrilled.” Enrique Iglesias India Tour 2025: When and Where To Book Tickets Online? Live Concert Date, Booking Details, Prices and More for the ‘Bailamos’ Singer’s Mumbai Show.

Shedding light on India emerging as a significant player in the global music conversation, the singer said, “It was bound to happen, and I couldn’t be happier. India has such amazing fans. They have such a great respect and appreciation for music. I must also point out how incredible the fans are when I perform in India. The energy it’s extraordinary."

During the conversation, Iglesias even hinted at a possible collaboration with an Indian artist. When asked if he would ever consider joining forces with Indian artists or incorporating Indian sounds into his music, he stated, “I am always open to ideas, and you never know — it could already be in the making.”

