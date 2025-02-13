The Merseyside Derby witnessed goals, red cards, and controversy, making the final Everton vs. Liverpool clash at Goodison Park a memorable one in Premier League 2024-25. Everton took the early lead with Norberto Beto scoring, but Alexis Mac Allister leveled the scoreline in minutes. Mohamed Salah's late goal did manage to take Liverpool into the lead, but a last-minute goal from James Tarkowski equalized for Everton. However, the real action began after the whistle, as Abdoulaye Coucoure confronted the local fans, to which Curtis Jones went on to grab the midfielder, which resulted in a red card for both players. Kai Havertz Reportedly Ruled Out From Remainder of 2024-25 Season With Hamstring Injury, Arsenal Receive Solid Blow In Premier League Title Race.

Everton 2-2 Liverpool Scoreline

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)