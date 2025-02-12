Further injury concerns have haunted the Mikel Arteta-guided Arsenal FC squad now. German forward Kai Havertz has been ruled out for the rest of the 2024-25 season as he is suffering from a torn hamstring during their recent training camp in Dubai. The player has 15 goals, and five assists in 34 appearances for the club this season. Arsenal are currently competing for the EPL 2024-25 title, trailing by six points to leaders Liverpool. With the 25-year-old ruled out, the Gunners practically have no natural centre-forwards left fit in their squad to play the future games. Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli, and Bukayo Saka all remain sidelined with injury. Arsenal are about to face big sides like Nottingham Forest and Manchester United within a month. Kai Havertz’ Wife Reveals She Got Derogatory Messages After Her Husband Had His Penalty Saved During Arsenal vs Manchester United FA Cup 2024-25 Match

Kai Havertz Ruled Out For Rest of 2024-25:

🚨⚠️ Kai Havertz, set to miss the rest of season through hamstring injury — @David_Ornstein reports. One more blow for Arsenal as Havertz suffered a torn hamstring during training camp in Dubai. pic.twitter.com/qspynNihAG — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) February 12, 2025

