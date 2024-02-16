Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Friday, February 16, inaugurated merchandising milk products such as ice cream, curd, ghee and paneer through FP Shops at Pragati Vidyabhavan ground in Agartala. Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the BJP leader said that Gomati milk products will be made available in the Fair Price shops at an affordable price. "This is an initiative of our Government in line with the vision of PM Narendra Modi Ji towards strengthening the PDS. Initially, some ration shops have been identified for implementing the pilot project. The other ration shops across the State will be covered in phases," he stated. People’s Trust is One of Key Pillars to Further Strengthen BJP at Grassroots Level: Tripura CM Manik Saha.

Fair Price Shops in Tripura

Today Inaugurated Merchandising Milk Products

