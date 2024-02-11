Agartala (Tripura) [India], February 11 (ANI): Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday said that the people's trust is one of the key pillars to further strengthen the BJP at the grassroots level and urged the party workers to reach out to the maximum number of people.

CM Manik Saha said this while addressing representatives during a workshop organised by the state BJP on 'Lavyarthi Sampark Abhiyan' at Bhagat Singh Yuva Awaas, Agartala.

"The people's trust is one of the key pillars to further strengthen Bharatiya Janata Party at the grassroots level. To this end, our Karyakartas need to reach out to the maximum people & achieve the goal of Sampark Se Samarrthan," CM Saha posted on X.

He highlighted that as people's confidence and trust in the Bharatiya Janata Party increases, the organisation will become stronger, and people will have faith in the government.

"To achieve this, officials need to connect with people more... In the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party's candidates will secure a large number of seats in the state to support the Prime Minister," he added.

CM Saha mentioned that in the last few days, people have shared their experiences in various beneficiary conferences in different places.

"In many instances, people have shed tears and shared their experiences. They expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister. They said that they never expected the Chief Minister to come and talk to them. Establishing a humane relationship with them is crucial," he urged.

He reiterated that the main objective of the party is "seva he sangathan" (service is organisation). "People should work with this perspective. We must follow the principles of Pandit Deen Dayal, who dedicated his work to the people. We have to move forward with that thought in mind," he added. Bharatiya Janata Party state president Rajib Bhattacharya, former deputy chief minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Assam and Tripura organising secretary Ravindra Raju, social welfare minister Tinku Roy, and others were present at the workshop. (ANI)

