The Delhi Police has busted a fake job racket offering employment in Delhi Metro and four gang members have been arrested in the matter on Saturday, March 30, 2024. According to DCP EOW Anyesh Roy, the accused would run an agency called Digi Recruiters from Nehru Place, and they had recently shifted their office to Kaushambi in Ghaziabad. The victims alleged that they were induced and cheated on the pretext of providing them jobs as drivers, guards, field boys in Delhi Metro, Amazon, etc. They would dupe people of money in the name of registration and interview calls after which the accused would ghost calls of the victims and then change their base. “Initially, we started an investigation based on the complaints of 29 victims but on investigating records we found that they have duped more than 400 people. They have been operating since 2023. These four job fraud gang members namely Nikita Thakur, Yogita alias Yashika, Hemlata, and Mohd Asad were identified and apprehended from different locations. We urge the job seekers who have provided their data to online recruitment portals or agencies to verify the credentials of the job portal or placement agency. They would take bulk data from a job portal called 'Quickr' and call 400 people on a daily basis”, he added. Fake Job Racket: Gang Dupes People on Pretext of Jobs at Airports Authority of India Busted in Delhi; Six Accused Arrested.

Fake Job Racket in Delhi

#WATCH | Delhi: A job fraud racket offering employment in Delhi Metro has been busted by Delhi Police. Four gang members have been arrested. DCP EOW Anyesh Roy says, "Economic Offences Wing of the Delhi Police has busted a job fraud racket and arrested four people. The accused… pic.twitter.com/oFdeF3pews — ANI (@ANI) March 30, 2024

