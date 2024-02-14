Farmers leaders will meet the representatives of the Central Government again tomorrow, February 15, 2024. "The meeting with Centre will be held at 5 pm tomorrow," Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher said at the Rajpura bypass in Punjab. According to the sources, the meeting between the protesting farmers and the representatives of the centre will be held in Chandigarh. The meeting will be held with Union ministers Arjun Munda, Piyush Goyal, and Nityanand Rai, the Farmer leader said. Farmers’ Delhi Chalo Protest: Clash Erupts Between Farmers and Security Forces Stone Pelting, Tear Gas Shelling Reported at Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border (Watch Video).

Centre to Meet Farmers On February 15

#WATCH | "The meeting with Centre will be held at 5pm tomorrow," says Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee General Secretary Sarwan Singh Pandher at Rajpura bypass in Punjab. pic.twitter.com/54wpNxoBMu — ANI (@ANI) February 14, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)