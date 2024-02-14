The Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest entered its second day on Wednesday, February 14, marked by a clash between farmers and security forces at the Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border. The latest visuals depict scenes of stone pelting by protesting farmers and tear gas shelling by security forces earlier today as farmers continued to march towards the national capital. Farmers' Protest March: Haryana Government Extends Mobile Internet Ban in Seven Districts Till February 15; Check Details.

Clash Erupts Between Farmers and Security Forces

VIDEO | Latest visuals from Punjab-Haryana Shambhu Border, where incident of stone pelting by protesting farmers and tear gas shelling by security forces happened earlier today. pic.twitter.com/Je05iR7SP8 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 14, 2024

