Amid the ongoing Farmers' Delhi Chalo Protest, Haryana Police issued a traffic advisory on Wednesday, February 14, providing alternative routes for travellers from Delhi to Chandigarh. The advisory suggests avoiding the usual route and instead recommends two alternative paths. Travellers can opt for the route via Karnal, Indri, Ladwa, Yamunanagar (NH-344), Barwala, and Panchkula. Alternatively, they can reach their destination via Karnal, Pipli, Ladwa, Babain, Barara, Do Sadka, Barwala, and Panchkula. This advisory comes in light of the continued farmer protests affecting regular traffic flow, urging commuters to plan their journeys accordingly. Farmers' Protest: Haryana Police Issues Travel Advisory for Chandigarh-Delhi Travelers Ahead of Farmers March on February 13; Check Routes Here.

Haryana Police Issues Traffic Advisory

