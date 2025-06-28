A disturbing incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where a couple was seen romancing on a speeding bike in Firozabad. The alleged incident is said to have taken place on the Agra–Kanpur National Highway in Firozabad. The viral clip shows the couple violating traffic rules with their public display of affection on a speeding bike as they put their life in danger. In the 34-second clip, the woman is seen lying on the fuel tank of the bike as the man rides the two-wheeler without a helmet. A passerby recorded the video of the couple's stunt. It is reported that the incident took place at around 10 PM in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad district. Agra Road Accident: 4 Dead After Speeding Pickup Loses Control, Overturns on Agra-Firozabad Road in Uttar Pradesh.

Couple Romance on Speeding Bike in Firozabad

आगरा–कानपुर नेशनल हाईवे पर कपल के रोमांस का Video – जिला फिरोजाबाद में रात 10 बजे के वक्त लड़का–लड़की चलती हुई बाइक पर ऐसे बैठे नजर आए। लड़की तेल की टंकी पर लेटी हुई थी और लड़का बाइक ड्राइव कर रहा था। किसी राहगीर ने Video बना लिया। ब्रज भाषा में Conversation सुनिए इनका... pic.twitter.com/L23FroQi27 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 28, 2025

