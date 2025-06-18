Agra Road Accident: 4 Dead After Speeding Pickup Loses Control, Overturns on Agra-Firozabad Road in Uttar Pradesh

Four people died after a speeding loading pickup lost control and overturned on the Agra-Firozabad Road in Uttar Pradesh early this morning, June 18. As per a report by the news agency IANS, the vehicle crushed several morning walkers near the Trans Yamuna police station, leading to the fatal accident.

    Four people died after a speeding loading pickup lost control and overturned on the Agra-Firozabad Road in Uttar Pradesh early this morning, June 18. As per a report by the news agency IANS, the vehicle crushed several morning walkers near the Trans Yamuna police station, leading to the fatal accident. Among the deceased was the driver, whose body was recovered by cutting through the mangled remains of the pickup. Agra Road Rage Video: BJP Leader’s Car Breaks Signal, Crashes Into 4-Wheeler Near TDI Mall; His Associates Thrash Driver (Watch Video).

    Speeding Pickup Overturns in Agra, 4 Dead

    Four people died after a speeding loading pickup lost control and overturned on the Agra-Firozabad Road in Uttar Pradesh early this morning, June 18. As per a report by the news agency IANS, the vehicle crushed several morning walkers near the Trans Yamuna police station, leading to the fatal accident. Among the deceased was the driver, whose body was recovered by cutting through the mangled remains of the pickup. Agra Road Rage Video: BJP Leader’s Car Breaks Signal, Crashes Into 4-Wheeler Near TDI Mall; His Associates Thrash Driver (Watch Video).

    Speeding Pickup Overturns in Agra, 4 Dead

