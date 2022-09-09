A video from Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad railway station has gone viral on social media. A woman can be seen crossing the railway line near the platform when train was about to arrive which could have cost the woman her life. However, an RPF personnel posted there ran to save the woman's life and pulled her on the platform in time. This entire incident has been captured in CCTV and is going viral on social media.

Watch Video:

Firozabad, UP | We spotted a woman crossing the railway line as a train neared. While I ran from one end, another railway official ran from the other. He was able to get to her just in time. She was saved: GRP Constable, Shivlal Meena pic.twitter.com/t5XwvTyajQ — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) September 9, 2022

