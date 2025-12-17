A fresh case of food adulteration has come to light from Uttar Pradesh, where adulterated roasted chickpeas were found to be sold in Gorakhpur. It is reported that the Food Safety Department in Gorakhpur seized 30 tonnes of roasted chickpeas, which were coloured with hazardous chemicals. The fraud came to light during a raid on Monday evening, December 15. It is learnt that the chickpeas were made yellow and shiny by applying the auramine chemical, which is used for dyeing leather. Notably, the auramine chemical is banned and poisonous. During the raid, officials also found that Maa Tara Traders had already sold 375 bags of adulterated chickpeas. Fake Paneer and Khoya Busted in Uttar Pradesh: FSSAI Officials Seize Adulterated Dairy Products Across Jhansi, Kanpur and Noida Ahead of Diwali; Videos Surface.

Adulterated Chickpeas Seized in Uttar Pradesh's Gorakhpur

अब भुना हुआ चना भी मिलावटी आ रहा। गोरखपुर में 30 टन मिलावटी चना पकड़ा है। चमड़ा रंगने वाला औरामाइन केमिकल लगाकर चने को पीला चमकदार बनाया जा रहा था। ये केमिकल प्रतिबंधित और जहरीला है। मां तारा ट्रेडर्स इस चने की 375 बोरी बेच भी चुका है। pic.twitter.com/ZBerkEHB2C — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) December 17, 2025

