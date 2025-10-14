Ahead of Diwali, FSSAI officials conducted raids across Jhansi, Kanpur, and Noida, uncovering large quantities of adulterated dairy products, including synthetic paneer, khoya, milk, and ghee. In Aligarh, 15 to 20 quintals of fake khoya, destined for Delhi-NCR sweet shops, were seized and destroyed by food safety authorities. In Noida, 550 kg of paneer emitting a foul odour was confiscated and discarded, preventing its distribution in the NCR. Officials said the crackdown aims to protect consumers during the festive season, when demand for sweets rises sharply. Videos from the raids showed teams inspecting vehicles, destroying adulterated items, and ensuring compliance with food safety standards. Fake Paneer Factory Busted in Gujarat: FDA Seizes 650 Kg Adulterated Paneer Made From Palm Oil and Industrial Acid in Mehsana Raid (Watch Video).

