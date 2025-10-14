Ahead of Diwali, FSSAI officials conducted raids across Jhansi, Kanpur, and Noida, uncovering large quantities of adulterated dairy products, including synthetic paneer, khoya, milk, and ghee. In Aligarh, 15 to 20 quintals of fake khoya, destined for Delhi-NCR sweet shops, were seized and destroyed by food safety authorities. In Noida, 550 kg of paneer emitting a foul odour was confiscated and discarded, preventing its distribution in the NCR. Officials said the crackdown aims to protect consumers during the festive season, when demand for sweets rises sharply. Videos from the raids showed teams inspecting vehicles, destroying adulterated items, and ensuring compliance with food safety standards. Fake Paneer Factory Busted in Gujarat: FDA Seizes 650 Kg Adulterated Paneer Made From Palm Oil and Industrial Acid in Mehsana Raid (Watch Video).

Fake Dairy Products Busted in Uttar Pradesh Ahead of Diwali

#NewsPunch | As the festive season approaches, @fssaiindia has carried out raids across Jhansi, Kanpur, and Noida, seizing large quantities of synthetic paneer, khoya, milk, and ghee to curb adulteration and ensure food safety. Watch the full show: https://t.co/awzVX2y0G6… pic.twitter.com/FjkxfYA4bf — DD News (@DDNewslive) October 14, 2025

Officials Destroy Fake Khoya

At least 15 to 20 quintals of adulterated khoya, being transported to Delhi/NCR was destroyed by the food department officials. pic.twitter.com/NIRioTFTNS — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 14, 2025

Fake Paneer and Sweets Busted

With Diwali approaching, thousands of quintals of fake paneer, khoya and sweets will be pushed into Delhi-NCR from western Uttar Pradesh. We cannot even imagine the kind of adverse health effects these adulterated products are causing to end customers. pic.twitter.com/qUerWbJRLS — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) October 12, 2025

550 KG of Panner Destroyed in Noida

यूपी– नोएडा में फूड सेफ्टी विभाग ने 550 KG पनीर नष्ट कराया, इससे बदबू आ रही थी। ऐसा पनीर रोजाना NCR में सप्लाई होता था। pic.twitter.com/obbp25rQDt — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) October 12, 2025

