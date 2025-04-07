In a move that may impact fuel prices, the Central Government has hiked the excise duty on petrol and diesel by INR 2 per litre, effective April 8. The Department of Revenue issued a notification today, April 7, amending the 2019 excise rate framework. As per the revised rates, the excise duty on petrol will rise to INR 13 per litre, while diesel will now attract INR 10 per litre. The government invoked provisions under the Central Excise Act and Finance Act to enforce the change. Diesel Price Hike in Karnataka: Siddharamaiah Govt Hikes Diesel Prices by INR 2 per Litre As Sales Tax Increases.

Petrol, Diesel Price Hike from April 8:

Central Government raises excise duty by Rs 2 each on petrol and diesel: Department of Revenue notification pic.twitter.com/WjOiv1E9ch — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2025

