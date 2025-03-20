A festive Haldi ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad turned into a scene of terror when a man, enraged at not receiving a wedding invitation, shot his neighbour. The incident, which occurred under the Tronica Police Station area, unfolded as Sonu, preparing for his son's wedding, distributed invitations, pointedly omitting his neighbour, Vansh. This perceived snub ignited Vansh's fury, leading him to storm into Sonu's home during the Haldi ceremony and open fire, critically injuring the groom's father. Ghaziabad Shocker: 52-Year-Old Man Rapes and Kills Minor Daughter, Tries To Mislead Police With Food Poisoning Claim; Arrested.

Angry Over Not Receiving Wedding Invitation, ‘Drunk’ Neighbour Shoots Groom’s Father

#Ghaziabad शादी में पड़ोसी को बुलाना न भूलें! शादी के कार्यक्रम में अपने पड़ोसी को न बुलाना एक दूल्हे के बाप को भारी पड़ गया, पड़ोसी ने दोस्त के साथ मिलकर दूल्हे के पिता पर फेयर कर दिया उसके हाथ में गोली लगी है, घर में आज हल्दी का कार्यक्रम था जिसमें पड़ोसी को भी बुलाया गया था,… pic.twitter.com/3cHgd1oexo — Lokesh Rai (@lokeshRlive) March 20, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)