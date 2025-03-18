In a shocking incident, 52-year-old Gyan Singh Raped his daughter and later strangled her to death in Ghaziabad. To divert suspicion, he admitted all five of his children to a hospital in Delhi, claiming they had fallen ill after eating food sent by a neighbour. Singh told doctors that his children became sick after consuming curry provided by a woman next door, leading to the death of one of his daughters. The case was initially considered food poisoning. However, the post-mortem report revealed signs of rape and strangulation. When interrogated, Singh confessed to the crime. He has been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway. Ghaziabad Shocker: Student Allegedly Slashes Cleric’s Neck With Saw for Stopping Him From Smoking Beedi at Madrasa in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

52-Year-Old Man Rapes 7-Year-Old Daughter Strangles to Death,

उत्तर प्रदेश के जिला गाजियाबाद में 52 साल के ज्ञान सिंह ने अपनी 7 वर्षीय बेटी से बलात्कार किया और फिर उसकी गला दबाकर हत्या कर दी। दरिंदे ने केस घुमाने के लिए अपने सभी 5 बच्चों को दिल्ली के हॉस्पिटल में भर्ती करा दिया। वहां बताया कि पड़ोसी महिला ने कढ़ी (सब्जी) भिजवाई थी। उसी को… pic.twitter.com/EHYyhJd608 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 18, 2025

