A man allegedly died by suicide by consuming poison in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad, citing harassment from his wife in a WhatsApp message. Married in 2020 with a child, Mohit Tyagi reportedly faced abuse and threats of false accusations. His family claims his wife left with jewellery six months prior, leading to a police complaint with no action. Following a call to the police station regarding his wife's complaint, Tyagi consumed poison and died during hospital treatment. His family has filed a complaint against his wife and her relatives. ‘Mere Maut Ka Karan Meri Wife Hai’: Rampur Man Dies by Suicide in Mumbai, Says Police Didn’t Help in Heartbreaking Video.

Fed Up With Wife’s Constant Harassment, Man Dies by Suicide in Ghaziabad

#गाजियाबाद एक और पति ने पत्नी की प्रताड़ना से तंग जहर खाकर खुदकुशी कर ली, उससे पहले उसने प्रताड़ना की पूरी कहानी वॉट्सएप पर अपने रिश्तेदारों को भेजी, मैसेज में मोहित ने लिखा कि उसकी शादी प्रियंका से हुई, शादी के बाद से ही वो उसे पीड़ित करने लगी, 6 महीने पहले सभी जेवरात लेकर मायके… pic.twitter.com/JUFd5j20vG — Lokesh Rai (@lokeshRlive) April 18, 2025

