In a tragic incident, a man originally from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh, died by suicide in Mumbai, allegedly distressed over his wife’s infidelity. The deceased, identified as Arif, shared two emotional videos on social media just before ending his life, holding his wife and two other men responsible for his decision. According to reports, Arif had been living in Mumbai and was deeply troubled by personal issues in his marriage. In the videos, he expressed emotional pain and accused his wife of betrayal. He also named two young men, alleging their involvement in the situation that led him to take the extreme step. The videos quickly went viral, drawing public attention to the incident. Authorities are currently investigating the matter and verifying the claims made in Arif’s recordings. Meanwhile, police are expected to question the individuals named in his videos as part of the ongoing probe. Uttar Pradesh: Sub-Inspector Allegedly Dies by Suicide at Government Quarters in Rampur, Probe On (Watch Video).

Man Shared Video Before Taking Tragic Step, Blames Wife

यूपी के रामपुर का आरिफ़ ने पत्नी की बेवफाई से आहत होकर मुंबई में आत्महत्या कर ली है। आत्महत्या से पहले उसने दो वीडियो बनाकर सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किए, जिनमें उसने अपनी पत्नी और दो अन्य युवकों को अपनी मौत का जिम्मेदार ठहराया है। pic.twitter.com/AH1UD2J86H — Madan Mohan Soni - (आगरा वासी) (@madanjournalist) April 18, 2025

Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Helpline Numbers:

Tele Manas (Ministry of Health) – 14416 or 1800 891 4416; NIMHANS – + 91 80 26995000 /5100 /5200 /5300 /5400; Peak Mind – 080-456 87786; Vandrevala Foundation – 9999 666 555; Arpita Suicide Prevention Helpline – 080-23655557; iCALL – 022-25521111 and 9152987821; COOJ Mental Health Foundation (COOJ) – 0832-2252525.

