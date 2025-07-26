A woman driving an Audi in Navi Mumbai's Belapur area plunged into a ditch after allegedly being misled by Google Maps around 1 AM on Friday, July 24. The woman, who was headed towards Ulwe, took a wrong turn instead of the nearby bridge and drove straight into the water. Police and marine security teams were promptly alerted and launched a rescue operation. “At about 1:00 a.m. on Friday, we received information about an Audi car that had fallen into the Belapur ditch,” said Assistant Police Inspector Narayan Palampalle. He confirmed that the woman, who was alone in the vehicle, was rescued using a boat. Fortunately, no injuries were reported in the mishap. Google Maps Glitch in Uttar Pradesh: Car Hangs Off Under-Construction Flyover on NH 24 After GPS Leads Driver to Dead End in Maharajganj, Video Goes Viral.

Google Maps Glitch Sends Audi Into Water in Belapur

Audi Being Pulled Out of Creek in Belapur

