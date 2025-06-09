A major mishap was narrowly avoided after a car got dangerously stuck hanging off an under-construction flyover on National Highway 24, Maharajganj, Uttar Pradesh, after the driver followed incorrect directions from Google Maps. The road abruptly ended, causing the vehicle to hang nearly perpendicular to the ground. Fortunately, the occupants were rescued safely after much effort. The incident, attributed to negligence by the construction agency and faulty GPS guidance, has sparked widespread concern. A video capturing the alarming scene quickly went viral on social media, showing the vehicle hanging dangerously, nose-down, almost perpendicular to the road below. Google Maps Error Leads to Fatal Accident in Greater Noida: Man Dies As Car Plunges Into 30-Feet-Deep Drain Following Google Maps, Police Deploy Crane To Pull Out Drowned Vehicle (Watch Video).

Google Maps Leads Car to Dead End on NH-24

उत्तर प्रदेश – जिला महराजगंज में मोबाइल पर मैप लगाकर दौड़ रही कार एक निर्माणाधीन फ्लाईओवर पर रास्ता खत्म होने की वजह से लटक गई। गनीमत रही कि कार नीचे नहीं गिरी। pic.twitter.com/Lv8u4PNQT2 — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) June 9, 2025

