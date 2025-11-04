Gopichand P Hinduja, the chairman of the Hinduja Group, has died. Sources close to his family said that Gopichand Hinduja died in London, United Kingdom, at 85, reports PTI. Fondly known as "GP" in business circles, Gopichand Hinduja was unwell for the past few weeks and died in a London hospital. Soon after the news of Hinduja's death surfaced, BJP MP and Chairman of Jindal Steel, Naveen Jindal, took to social media to mourn his death. Jindal said that he was deeply saddened by the passing of Gopichand Hinduja Ji, a visionary industrialist, global leader, and proud son of India. "Through his remarkable leadership, the Hinduja Group became a symbol of Indian enterprise and global excellence. His legacy of integrity, innovation, and service will continue to inspire generations," Jindal's post read.

Naveen Jindal Mourns Death of Gopichand Hinduja

Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Gopichand Hinduja Ji, a visionary industrialist, global leader, and proud son of India. Through his remarkable leadership, the Hinduja Group became a symbol of Indian enterprise and global excellence. His legacy of integrity, innovation,… pic.twitter.com/9Ibpi5nLGV — Naveen Jindal (@MPNaveenJindal) November 4, 2025

