Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has expressed his gratitude to the Government of India for helping the country in revitalization from the economic crisis. Ranil Wickremesinghe, who got elected as the new president of Sri Lanka amid the economic & political crisis has now thanked PM Narendra Modi-led government for laying the helping hand. The SL President stated, 'Govt of India under the leadership of PM Modi has given us a breath of life. On behalf of my people & that of my own, I convey our gratitude to PM Modi, Govt & the people of India'.

Check ANI's Tweet;

