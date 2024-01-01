A Two-and-a-half-year-old girl, who fell into a borewell in Ran village in Gujarat's Dwarka district on Monday afternoon, has been successfully rescued after the eight-hour-long operation. The Indian Army and National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) made immediate efforts to save the girl child. The video of the rescue operation has surfaced on social media. The video shows NDRF jawans rushing the girl into an ambulance after her rescue. The girl has been rushed to a hospital. Gujarat: Two-and-Half-Year-Old Girl Falls into Borewell in Dwarka, Rescue Operation Underway (Watch Video).

Gujarat Borewell Incident:

#WATCH | Gujarat: A 2.5-year-old girl who fell into a borewell in Ran village of Kalyanpur tehsil of Dwarka district has been rescued successfully by Indian Army personnel and the NDRF team. https://t.co/ti9hbglZJc pic.twitter.com/gYfeXOwOTt — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

