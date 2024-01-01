In a tragic incident, a two-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Gujarat's Kalyanpur village in Dwarka, triggering rescue operation. The identity of the child has not been verified yet and it remains unknown how the child ended up in the borewell. The district collector along with other officials is present on the spot to review the rescue operation. More details are awaited. Maharashtra: Six-Year-Old Boy Falls Into Borewell While Playing in Parbhani District; Rescue Operation Underway.

Rescue Operation on To Save Child Who Fell into Borewell in Dwarka:

#WATCH | Gujarat: Rescue operation is underway after a 2.5-year-old girl fell into a borewell in Ran village of Kalyanpur tehsil of Dwarka district. District Collector and other officials are present on the spot. pic.twitter.com/WPhGw5E9ZB — ANI (@ANI) January 1, 2024

