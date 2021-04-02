Newborn Twins Test Positive For COVID-19 in Vadodara:

Gujarat: Newborn twins tested positive for #COVID19 in Vadodara "Twins were brought in 15 days after being born with severe diarrhoea & dehydration. They tested positive but are better now. Haven't been discharged yet," said Dr Iyer, Head Dept of Pediatrics, SSG Hospital (01.04) pic.twitter.com/vvg1Mzl6U7 — ANI (@ANI) April 2, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)