A viral video from Gujarat’s Vadodara district has surfaced showing a crocodile being beaten to death by two locals when it wandered out of a nearby pond at night. The accused, Vitthal Nayak and Bipin Nayak, farm labourers from the village, allegedly killed the animal with sticks and dumped its body back into the lake. Following public backlash, the Forest Department arrested both men, recovered the carcass, and conducted a post-mortem. As the crocodile is a Schedule-I protected species, the non-bailable offence carries a punishment of three to seven years’ imprisonment and a fine of up to INR 5 lakh. The investigation is complete, and a chargesheet will soon be filed in court. Congress Leader and Rajya Sabha MP Shaktisinh Gohil’s Nephew Yashrajsinh Gohil, Wife Found Dead in Ahmedabad; Gujarat Police Probing Murder or Accident.

Crocodile Killed in Gujarat's Vadodara

