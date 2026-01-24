Banaskantha, January 24: At least six people were killed and three others sustained serious injuries following a high-speed collision between an SUV and a truck in Gujarat’s Banaskantha district on Saturday. The incident occurred near the Deesa-Palanpur highway when the SUV, reportedly carrying nine passengers, rammed into a stationary truck from behind. Emergency services arrived promptly, transporting the injured to a nearby government hospital for urgent medical care. Local police officials confirmed that the impact was severe enough to cause immediate fatalities at the scene. Initial investigations suggest poor visibility and speeding may have contributed to the crash. Authorities have registered a case and are currently conducting a detailed forensic analysis of the site to determine the exact cause of the accident. Madhya Pradesh Road Accident: 3 Minor Sisters Killed as Cement-Loaded Tractor Crashes in Khajurwar Forest Near Amarkantak.

