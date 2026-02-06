A tragic accident in Gujarat’s Valsad district claimed a man’s life on Friday after a container fell off a moving truck near National Highway 48, police said. The incident occurred in Pardi when the truck swerved onto the unpaved shoulder of the highway, causing the container to topple and crash onto a makeshift structure at a nearby construction site. According to officials, labourers were inside two temporary structures having food when the container landed on one of them. While several workers managed to escape in time, one man was trapped and crushed under the heavy container. CCTV footage shows the truck veering off the road moments before the container fell, triggering panic among bystanders. Another video from a nearby office captures the container narrowly missing the building, briefly disrupting traffic in the area. Police have launched an investigation into the incident. Odisha Road Accident: 5 Injured As Auto-Rickshaw Overturns Trying To Save Biker in Jagatshinghpur, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Accident Caught on Camera in Valsad

