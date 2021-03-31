Over 400 Water Points Installed in Gujarat's Gir National Park for Asiatic Lions:

Due to the rise in temperature, over 400 water points installed to tackle water scarcity in Gujarat's Gir National Park "To ensure that animals don't face any water crisis due to summer, water points have been installed in the forest", says Chief Conservator (Wildlife), Junagadh pic.twitter.com/uzQdf5aVyJ — ANI (@ANI) March 31, 2021

