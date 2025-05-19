A suspicious boat was found off the coast between Valsad and Jafrabad in Gujarat on Sunday, May 18. Valsad SP Karanraj Vaghela confirmed that the vessel, which was spotted approximately 19 nautical miles from Jafrabad port, belongs to India, and its occupants are residents of Valsad. The boat, carrying three individuals and lacking a national flag or fishing gear, was first noticed by local fishermen around 10:30 am. When approached, the vessel failed to respond and fled south towards the Valsad-Daman coastline, raising concerns about potential cross-border infiltration. The police are currently conducting detailed questioning of the individuals involved. Who Is Priyanka Senapati, Puri YouTuber Under Scanner for Alleged Links With Arrested ‘Pakistani Spy’ Jyoti Malhotra?

Suspicious Boat Found Off Gujarat Coast

#WATCH | Gujarat: A suspicious boat was found at the coast between Valsad and Jafrabad yesterday, 18th May. Valsad SP Karanraj Vaghela says, "...This suspicious boat belongs to India and the people on the boat are Indians - residents of Valsad. Detailed questioning of these… pic.twitter.com/JLgHXpWnfL — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)