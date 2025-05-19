Mumbai, May 19: Odisha Police have launched a probe against YouTuber Priyanka Senapati of Puri after Haryana Police arrested Jyoti Malhotra for espionage. Malhotra, who operates the YouTube channel Travel with JO, was arrested on May 17 for allegedly sharing sensitive information with Pakistani intelligence through a High Commission official called Danish. Danish was expelled from India in early May for his activities in espionage.

The investigators found that Malhotra went to Puri in September 2024 and met Senapati, another travel vlogger. Odisha Police's team went to Senapati's home in Puri to check the extent of her contact with Malhotra. Puri SP Vinit Agrawal said the purpose of Malhotra's visit, where she stayed, and whom she met are being scrutinised closely with coordination from Haryana Police. Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Espionage: 'Never Knew She Was Spying', Says Odia YouTuber Priyanka Senapati on Links With Travel Blogger.

For her defence, Senapati Instagrammed that she was unaware of Malhotra's so-called connections with the Pakistani agencies. "She was merely a YouTuber whom I got to know through content collaboration. I would not have remained in contact had I known what she was up to," Senapati Instagrammed, assuring she is willing to cooperate with the probe in every way. She made her Instagram account private after the row. Jyoti Malhotra Arrested for Espionage: Haryana-Based YouTuber Held From Hisar for Spying for Pakistan.

With more than 14,000 subscribers on YouTube and approximately 20,000 followers on Instagram, Senapati is popular for content featuring Odisha and other places. Interestingly, she uploaded a vlog from Pakistan in March 2025, which is now in the news. Officials have not ascertained yet if any sensitive information was exchanged when she met with Malhotra. More information can be anticipated as the inquiry continues.

