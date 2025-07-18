In a shocking incident from Manglaur area of Haridwar, Uttarakhand, a group of Kanwariyas thrashed a young biker with sticks, rods, and fists after his bike allegedly brushed against one of them. Despite police presence at the scene, no immediate action was taken. The victim, fearing for his life, abandoned his motorcycle and fled on foot. The bike remains with the police, but the youth has not returned for two days, reportedly out of fear. The incident has raised serious questions about law enforcement’s inaction and the growing rowdyism among certain Kanwar Yatra participants during the annual pilgrimage. Haridwar: 2 Men in Attire of Kanwariyas Vandalise Eyewear Shop in Uttarakhand; Arrested After Video Goes Viral.

Youth Beaten in Haridwar

