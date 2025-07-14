In a shocking incident, two men in the attire of Kanwariyas allegedly vandalised a shop near Shiv Vishram Grih in Haridwar’s Har Ki Pauri area late Sunday night, July 13. According to police, an argument broke out between the duo and the shopkeeper over some issue. Soon, the argument turned into chaos, resulting in a spectacle shop being ransacked. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media. Soon after the video went viral on social media, Uttarakhand Police arrested two persons. Ghaziabad Brawl: Kanwariyas Allegedly Assault Bus Driver After Vehicle Brushes ‘Kanwar’ in Uttar Pradesh, Shocking Video Surfaces.

2 Men in Attire of Kanwariyas Vandalise Eyewear Shop in Uttarakhand's Haridwar

