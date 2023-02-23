Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday presented the state's annual budget for year 2023-24. Khatttar proposed Rs 1.83 lakh crore annual budget for financial year 2024. CM Manohar Lal said that no fresh tax will be imposed, as he presented the state budget for the financial year 2023-24. Khattar proposed Rs 1,83,950 crore state budget for the year 2023-24, an increase of 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore. Haryana Budget 2023-24 Live Streaming: Watch Online Telecast of CM Manohar Lal Presenting State Budget in Vidhan Sabha.

Manohar Lal Proposes Rs 1.83 Lakh Crore State Budget for FY 2023–24

