In Rewari, chaos erupted during a wedding ceremony on Konsiwas Road as two groups clashed over the bursting of crackers. The bride and groom were forced to lock themselves in a room due to the intense confrontation between the parties. Reportedly, the dispute arose when some inebriated wedding guests attacked a confectionery shopkeeper, Munnilal, who had raised concerns about sparks entering his shop from the firecrackers. Haryana: Nightclub Turns Into Battleground as Men Attack Staff With Swords and Sticks, Drag Waiter by Car Over Rs 23,000 Bill (Watch Video).

Rewari Wedding Chaos

