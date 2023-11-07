In a shocking incident in Haryana, a nightclub in Panchkula's Sector 20 turned into a battleground when a group of men attacked the staff over a food and liquor bill dispute of Rs 23,000. The altercation, which occurred in the early hours of Sunday, involved sticks, swords, and punches. The dispute escalated, leading to the shocking sight of an 18-year-old waiter being dragged by a car for about 100 meters in an attempt to escape the scene. The violent incident was captured on video, highlighting the alarming confrontation at the nightclub. Hookah Bars Ban in Haryana: All Hookah Bars in the State Will Be Shut, Says CM Manohar Lal Khattar.

Haryana Nightclub Battleground

Clash broke out between two groups outside a club in Sector 20 of #Panchkula in the early morning. The accused hanged the youth from the car and dragged him for 100 meters. pic.twitter.com/Xl7VtKet48 — Nikhil Choudhary (@NikhilCh_) November 7, 2023

Waiter Dragged by Car in Haryana

पंचकूला के सेक्टर 20 के पॉश क्लब में सुबह 4 बजे चले डंडे और तलवारें युवक को गाड़ी से लटकाकर 100 मीटर तक घसीटते ले गए आरोपी#वायरलवीडियो pic.twitter.com/ZGClklp5Nr — Lavely Bakshi (@lavelybakshi) November 7, 2023

Staff Attacked Over Bill Dispute

#Panchkula पंचकूला के सेक्टर 20 के पॉश क्लब में सुबह 4 बजे चले डंडे और तलवारें। *युवक को गाड़ी से लटकाकर 100 मीटर तक घसीटते ले गए आरोपी।* *वीडियो हुआ वायरल।* *सेक्टर 20 थाना पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी।* pic.twitter.com/frfWNhfq8Q — karan Kapoor (@karankapoor_ani) November 7, 2023

