A disturbing incident has come to light from Haryana, where students were allegedly assaulted by a teacher in Panipat. The alleged incident is said to have taken place at Srijan Public School (Sirjan Public School) in Haryana's Panipat. The disturbing video shows a school teacher brutally assaulting children at the Sirjan Public School. The video begins with children sitting on a mat in an open space as a woman teacher calls a child and slaps him. As the video moves further, the teacher is seen pulling the child's ear and slapping him continuously. Another video shows a child being hung upside down as part of a punishment. It is also alleged that a few students were asked to clean toilets as part of a punishment. A man who shared the video on Instagram today, September 27, claimed that the school's principal had arrived with others to assault him. The man further alleged that the principal said that making children clean toilets was part of the punishment for their mistakes. He also claimed that the principal made this statement in the presence of around 50 people. Haryana: Kaithal Court Stuns Police, Puts SHO Rajesh Kumar Behind Bars for an Hour in Murder Trial Over Repeated Absence; Video Surfaces.

Teacher Assaults Children at Srijan Public School in Panipat, Disturbing Video Surfaces

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 2 TruLY Score 2 – Unverified | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 2 on LatestLY. It relies on a single source or posts by social media users, with no independent verification. The content should be viewed with caution and should not be shared without further validation from credible sources.

Women and Child Helpline Numbers:

Childline India – 1098; Missing Child and Women – 1094; Women’s Helpline – 181; National Commission for Women Helpline – 112; National Commission for Women Helpline Against Violence – 7827170170; Police Women and Senior Citizen Helpline – 1091/1291.

