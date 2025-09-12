In a dramatic turn during a special court hearing in Kaithal, Haryana, Additional District and Sessions Judge Mohit Aggarwal ordered Inspector Rajesh Kumar, SHO of Barabooda police station in Sirsa, to be kept in custody for an hour on Thursday. Kumar, the investigating officer in a 2021 Kakhedi village murder case, had repeatedly skipped court appearances, leading to a non-bailable warrant on August 29. When he finally appeared for testimony, the court directed his detention from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. inside the Bakshi Khana (lock-up) within the premises, even though no written order was initially produced. The controversy has raised legal questions on whether a police officer can be confined without documented instructions, sparking debate within the police department. Haryana: Cops Take INR 1000 Cash From Japanese Tourist for Riding Pillion Without Helmet, Fail To Issue Receipt for Violation; Gurugram Police Respond (Watch Video).

Kaithal Court Puts SHO Rajesh Kumar Behind Bars for an Hour Over Repeated Absence

हरियाणा के कैथल में गुरुवार को एक मामला सामने आया,कोर्ट ने हत्या के केस में बार-बार गैरहाजिर रहने पर जांच अधिकारी को एक घंटे की सजा सुना दी,अदालत ने राजेश कुमार को कोर्ट परिसर में बंदियों के लिए बने लॉकअप में एक घंटे तक रखा राजेश कुमार सिरसा जिले के बड़ागुढा थाने में SHO हैं। pic.twitter.com/WjLooJxrQj — Mohd Zia Rizvi 🇮🇳 (@Ziarizvilive) September 11, 2025

