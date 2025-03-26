A minor clash broke out between two groups during the Mangla Julus procession at Jhanda Chowk in Hazaribagh as part of the Ram Navami celebrations. The incident occurred when one group played songs during the procession, which was opposed by another group, leading to a brief scuffle and mild stone pelting. Security forces deployed at the spot swiftly intervened, preventing the situation from escalating further. According to Deputy Commissioner Nancy Sahay, the situation is now peaceful and under control, with adequate security personnel stationed to ensure law and order. NTPC Official Shot Dead in Hazaribagh: DGM Kumar Gaurav Killed in Shooting, BJP Says 'Law and Order Has Collapsed' in Jharkhand.

Stone Pelting and Vandalism During Ram Navami Procession at Jhanda Chowk in Jharkhand

#BREAKING A clash erupted during the Ram Navami Mangala procession in Hazaribagh after alleged objectionable slogans near Jhanda Chowk. Stone pelting and vandalism followed. The incident occurred near Jama Masjid in the Sadar police station area on Tuesday night. The situation is… pic.twitter.com/GnkTrqL0mJ — IANS (@ians_india) March 26, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)