Kumar Gaurav, a Deputy General Manager (DGM) at NTPC, was shot dead in the Katmdang police station area of Hazaribagh on Thursday. He was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, according to Hazaribagh Police. Authorities have launched an investigation into the attack, and efforts are underway to identify the assailants and determine the motive behind the shooting. Security has been tightened in the area as police probe the incident. Wanted Woman Naxalite ‘R’ From Jharkhand Arrested in Delhi After 4 Years in Hiding.

NTPC DGM Kumar Gaurav Shot in Hazaribagh, Critical

झारखंड में कांग्रेस सरकार , क़ानून व्यवस्था ध्वस्त,अभी NTPC के DGM को हजारीबाग में गोली मार कर हत्या । सरकार को केवल बांग्लादेशी घुसपैठिया को नागरिकता देना है, भ्रष्टाचार की देन यह हत्या है — Dr Nishikant Dubey (@nishikant_dubey) March 8, 2025

